Chief executives to run city corporations as mayors remain absent from office

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 10:18 pm

Related News

Chief executives to run city corporations as mayors remain absent from office

The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) issued a notification, signed by Secretary Abu Hena Morshed, in this regard today (14 August)

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 10:18 pm
Office building of the Dhaka North City Corporation in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
Office building of the Dhaka North City Corporation in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

Chief executive officers of the country's 12 city corporations have been given full charge of the autonomous bodies as the mayors, panel mayors and councillors have not attended office since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh on 5 August.

The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) issued a notification, signed by Secretary Abu Hena Morshed, in this regard today (14 August).

"Due to the recent situation, many mayors of various city corporations are continuously absent from work and their presence cannot be confirmed even when contacted, according to the sources of the concerned city corporation. The panel mayors of the city corporation are also consistently absent from work and their presence cannot be confirmed even when contacted," reads the notification.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"In view of this, many activities of the city corporation have come to a standstill and public services are being disrupted. Therefore, in order to continue all types of public services and administrative activities of the city corporations, where such situations have arisen, the chief executive officer of the concerned city corporation has been temporarily entrusted with full financial and administrative powers until further instructions are received," it added.

The order will come into effect from today.
 

Top News

City Corporation / Bangladesh / mayor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

11h | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

6h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

2h | Videos
How Bangladesh cricket went backwards under Papon

How Bangladesh cricket went backwards under Papon

1h | Videos
Business leaders apologize for past actions

Business leaders apologize for past actions

3h | Videos
The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

3h | Videos