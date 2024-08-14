Chief executives to run city corporations as mayors remain absent from office

Chief executive officers of the country's 12 city corporations have been given full charge of the autonomous bodies as the mayors, panel mayors and councillors have not attended office since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh on 5 August.

The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) issued a notification, signed by Secretary Abu Hena Morshed, in this regard today (14 August).

"Due to the recent situation, many mayors of various city corporations are continuously absent from work and their presence cannot be confirmed even when contacted, according to the sources of the concerned city corporation. The panel mayors of the city corporation are also consistently absent from work and their presence cannot be confirmed even when contacted," reads the notification.

"In view of this, many activities of the city corporation have come to a standstill and public services are being disrupted. Therefore, in order to continue all types of public services and administrative activities of the city corporations, where such situations have arisen, the chief executive officer of the concerned city corporation has been temporarily entrusted with full financial and administrative powers until further instructions are received," it added.

The order will come into effect from today.

