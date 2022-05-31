Chief of Air Staff briefs BAF contingent leaving for Central African Republic

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 06:13 pm

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) is on the verge of replacing the BANAMUHU-2 contingent at the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan addressed the members of the contingent (BANAMUHU-3) at Bangladesh Air Force Base Bashar, Tejgaon on Tuesday.

While addressing, the chief of air staff advised peacekeepers to discharge their duties with honesty, sincerity, and professionalism to bring a good reputation to Bangladesh Air Force as well as for the country. Thereafter, he participated in a special munajat arranged for the success of the contingent.

Among others, principal staff officers, air officers commanding of Dhaka area, and senior BAF officers of Air Headquarters and Bases were present on the occasion.

BAF has deployed three Armed Version MI-171 helicopters equipped with a night vision system and necessary ground support equipment for the said mission.

BANAMUHU-3 contingent will be led by Group Captain Md Ahsanur Rahman.

On 2 June, the contingent will depart for the Central Africa Republic from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka.

