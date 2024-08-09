Chief Advisor Dr Yunus pays homage to Liberation War heroes at Savar

Bangladesh

UNB
09 August, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 12:57 pm

Chief Advisor Dr Yunus pays homage to Liberation War heroes at Savar

Other advisers of the newly formed interim government, the chiefs of the three services, and high civil and military officials were present

UNB
09 August, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 12:57 pm
Chief Advisor Dr Yunus pays homage to Liberation War heroes at Savar. Photo: TBS.
Chief Advisor Dr Yunus pays homage to Liberation War heroes at Savar. Photo: TBS.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar today (9 August). 

After placing the wreath at 9:53am amid heavy rain he stood in solemn silence there for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the War of Liberation in 1971.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force presented state salute on the occasion when bugles played the last post.

Other advisers of the newly formed interim government, the chiefs of the three services, and high civil and military officials were present.

Later, flanked by other advisers, he also placed another wreath there.

The chief adviser signed the visitors book.

Nobel laureate and globally acclaimed economist Prof Muhammad Yunus was sworn-in as the chief adviser of the interim government on Thursday night.

He took over the responsibility four days after the fall of Awami League government in a student-led mass movement.

National Memorial at Savar / Dr Muhammad Yunus

