Chief adviser's relief fund received Tk97.18cr so far

BSS
07 November, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 08:05 pm

Adviser Faruk-e-Azam today, on behalf of the chief adviser, received cheques of Tk20 lakhs from different organisations and individuals as relief for recent floods. Photo: BSS
Adviser Faruk-e-Azam today, on behalf of the chief adviser, received cheques of Tk20 lakhs from different organisations and individuals as relief for recent floods. Photo: BSS

Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has so far received 331 bank instruments worth a total of Tk97.18 crore donated by various organisations and people to the relief fund of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus

Adviser Faruk-e-Azam today, on behalf of the chief adviser, received cheques of Tk20 lakhs from different organisations and individuals as relief for recent floods.

After receiving the donation at his ministry office this afternoon, the adviser thanked the individuals and institutions for standing by the flood victims, said a ministry press release.

Of the organisations, Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited (BIFFL) provided Tk15 lakh and Beacon Pharmaceuticals gave Tk3 lakhs while Masud Pervej donated Tk2 lakh.

 

