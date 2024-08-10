Chief Adviser Yunus offers prayer at Abu Sayeed's grave

Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus offers prayer at the grave of Abu Sayed in Rangpur's Pirganj upazila on Saturday, 10 August 2024. Photo: Collected

Interim government's Chief Adviser Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus visited the house of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur killed in police firing during the student's quota reform movement, to console his parents, reports BSS.

He also offered prayer at the grave of Abu Sayeed in Rangpur's Pirganj upazila.

During his visit, the chief adviser also handed over the national flag to Sayeed's parents and family members.

"Every home now has an Abu Sayeed. He belongs to every family in Bangladesh, irrespective of religion or ethnicity. Therefore, make sure there is no discord anywhere," Dr Yunus said during his visit.

"Everyone is Abu Sayeed. It is now our duty to protect these children of ours, regardless of their backgrounds," he added.

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan were present as they accompanied the chief adviser during his Rangpur visit.

Abu Sayeed was the first student killed in police firing during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, was shot dead on 16 July.

His death sparked agitation among the student protestors, which led to the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August.

In his first speech after his arrival in Dhaka on Thursday, Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus recalled Begum Rokeya University Student Abu Sayeed and said he will remain in the hearts of all in Bangladesh forever.

"…Abu Sayeed's image is in the heart of every person in Bangladesh. No one will be able to forget it. The incredibly courageous youth was standing in front of the guns," he told in an emotion-choked voice while speaking to the media at the airport.