Chief Adviser Yunus inaugurates Navy and Air Force Selection Board

The inauguration ceremony was held today (27 October) at the Air Force headquarters. Photo: Courtesy

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus inaugurated the Navy and Air Force Selection Board today (27 October).

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Air Force headquarters, reads a press statement issued by the ISPR.

The board will evaluate eligible Navy officers holding ranks from Lieutenant Commander to Captain, as well as Air Force officers from Squadron Leader to Group Captain, for promotion to higher positions.

In his opening remarks, Yunus welcomed all to the new Bangladesh shaped by the recent people's revolution.

He also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Anti-discrimination Student Movement and remembered the valour of those in the armed forces who sacrificed for the nation's independence.

Addressing the board, Yunus emphasised the importance of professionalism, leadership skills, discipline, integrity, loyalty, and suitability when considering candidates for promotion.