Prof Yunus congratulates Trump, expresses hope for strengthened US-Bangladesh relations 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 November, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 08:05 pm

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and US President-Elect Donald Trump. Photos: Collected
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and US President-Elect Donald Trump. Photos: Collected

Congratulating US President-elect Donald Trump, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today (6 November) expressed hope that US-Bangladesh relations will grow stronger under the new administration.

"I am delighted to convey, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, my heartfelt felicitations to you on your victory in the US Presidential Election 2024," he said in a congratulatory message.

"Electing you as the US President for a second term reflects that your leadership and vision have resonated with the people of the United States of America. I am confident that under your stewardship, the United States will thrive and continue to inspire others around the world," the message read.

Recalling the existing excellent relations between Bangladesh and the US, Prof Yunus said Bangladesh and the United States share a long history of friendship and collaboration across numerous areas of mutual interest. 

The relationship continued to grow in depth and breadth during Trump's previous term in the office, he said. 

Looking forward to working together to further strengthen their partnership and foster sustainable development, the chief adviser said he firmly believes that the possibilities are endless as the two friendly nations work towards exploring newer avenues of partnership.

"Excellency, aligning with our commitment to a peaceful and inclusive society, the government and the peace-loving people of Bangladesh look forward to partner and collaborate in your efforts in addressing the global challenges in the pursuit of peace, harmony, stability, and prosperity for all," Prof Yunus said.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press briefing today, the Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said Muhammad Yunus has good relations with both the Democratic and the Republican parties. He also hoped that the relations between the US and Bangladesh would grow stronger in the coming days.

Addressing Trump's recent remarks about attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, he said, "Trump has been misinformed in the matter." 

Donald Trump was elected US president, capping a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House and ushering in a new American leadership likely to test democratic institutions at home and relations abroad.

Trump, 78, recaptured the White House today by securing more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency, Edison Research projected, following a campaign of dark rhetoric that deepened the polarization in the country.

