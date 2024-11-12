CA Yunus to address World Leaders Action Summit at COP29 tomorrow

Bangladesh

Today and tomorrow are titled the World Leaders Action Summit in COP29, where over 90 heads of state are expected to give their speeches

Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey Amanul Haq, among others, was present at the airport to receive Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus upon his arrival at 5:15pm (Baku time). Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey Amanul Haq, among others, was present at the airport to receive Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus upon his arrival at 5:15pm (Baku time). Photo: Courtesy

Chief Adviser of the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus will address the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly known as COP29, tomorrow (13 November).

The 29th climate summit started in Baku, Azerbaijan yesterday. Yunus is currently there on a three-day tour to join the summit. 

Today and tomorrow are titled the World Leaders Action Summit in COP29, where over 90 heads of state are expected to give their speeches. Yunus' speech is scheduled from 1:30pm-3pm tomorrow, said Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

During a press briefing at the Bangladesh Pavilion of COP29, he said Yunus had already met with Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu during courtesy meetings. 

"This COP29 is called a finance COP. Dr Yunus held a meeting with NGOs and CSOs yesterday and urged all to put in their effort, as our demand will be in the final declaration of the COP," he said. 

"We usually come and tell our stories, but these are not reflected at the final declaration," he added. 

Mentioning that Bangladesh is in a climate crisis, Shafiqul said the country has experienced six floods already this year, which is unprecedented. 

"We have to incur millions of dollars for damage. Bangladesh has so far received $344 million in grants and $250 million in loans for climate finance. We did not get anything beyond it. We don't beg; this is our fair demand," he added.

Bangladesh is spending around $11 billion to deal with the adverse effects of climate change, but the country is not getting the compensation. 

"The developed countries are responsible for climate change, but developing countries like Bangladesh are paying the price," Shafiqul said. 

The Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretaries Azad Mozumder and Apurba Jahangir were also present during the briefing.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus / COP29

