Chief adviser stresses utulising digitisation to fight graft

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus has emphasised utilising digitisation to combat corruption in the country.

In a meeting today (21 October) with senior government officials at the State Guest House Jamuna, the chief adviser focused on immediate action for a fast-track digital adoption.

Key decisions taken in the meeting included making submission of taxes via the e-return portal compulsory for all government officials in Dhaka and encouraging large corporations to adopt e-return across the organisation.

The decision to launch a nationwide awareness campaign on digitisation was also taken in the meeting, while renewed focus was given on improving the investment environment by digitising the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and the National Single Window project.

Other decisions included ensuring interconnectivity of systems across government organisations by keeping an eye on the whole picture and full digitisation roadmap and execution timeline for land related public services.

Md Siraj Uddin Mia, principal secretary to the chief adviser; Md Abdur Rahman Khan, chairman, NBR; ASM Saleh Ahmed, senior secretary, ministry of land; and Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA); were present at the meeting among others.