Chief adviser stresses utulising digitisation to fight graft

Bangladesh

BSS
21 October, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 06:45 pm

Related News

Chief adviser stresses utulising digitisation to fight graft

Key decisions taken in the meeting included making submission of taxes via the e-return portal compulsory for all government officials in Dhaka

BSS
21 October, 2024, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 06:45 pm
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus of the Bangladesh interim government. Sketch: TBS
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus of the Bangladesh interim government. Sketch: TBS

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus has emphasised utilising digitisation to combat corruption in the country.

In a meeting today (21 October) with senior government officials at the State Guest House Jamuna, the chief adviser focused on immediate action for a fast-track digital adoption.

Key decisions taken in the meeting included making submission of taxes via the e-return portal compulsory for all government officials in Dhaka and encouraging large corporations to adopt e-return across the organisation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The decision to launch a nationwide awareness campaign on digitisation was also taken in the meeting, while renewed focus was given on improving the investment environment by digitising the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and the National Single Window project.

Other decisions included ensuring interconnectivity of systems across government organisations by keeping an eye on the whole picture and full digitisation roadmap and execution timeline for land related public services.

Md Siraj Uddin Mia, principal secretary to the chief adviser; Md Abdur Rahman Khan, chairman, NBR; ASM Saleh Ahmed, senior secretary, ministry of land; and Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA); were present at the meeting among others.

 

Top News

Chief Adviser Dr Yunus / Corruption / Digitisation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Now | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

14m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos