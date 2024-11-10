Chief adviser seeks Singapore’s assistance in recovering laundered money

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 04:43 pm

Related News

Chief adviser seeks Singapore’s assistance in recovering laundered money

Ambassador Loh pledged to cooperate with Dhaka on the matter

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 04:43 pm
Singapore Ambassador to Bangladesh Derek Loh called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his Tejgaon office in Dhaka on Sunday (10 November). Photo: CA Office
Singapore Ambassador to Bangladesh Derek Loh called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his Tejgaon office in Dhaka on Sunday (10 November). Photo: CA Office

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today (10 November) urged Singapore to help recover billions of dollars laundered from Bangladesh.

"A lot of money was siphoned off from Bangladesh to many countries, including Singapore," Professor Yunus told Singapore's Ambassador to Bangladesh Derek Loh during a meeting at his office.

"We need full cooperation from Singapore [in recovering the money]," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In response, Ambassador Loh pledged to cooperate with Dhaka.

Professor Yunus also urged the island nation to work with Dhaka in its goal to significantly cut the cost of recruitment of workers from Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The chief adviser said the interim government wants to bring down the cost of migration with a view to helping the country's overseas workers remit more money to their families.

"We can create a model structure with Singapore on reducing recruitment costs," he said.

Derek Loh too expressed Singapore's desire to work with Bangladesh, saying they want to remove rent seeking from the recruitment process.

He suggested that Bangladesh digitalise its overseas recruitment system, which will reduce the chances for the workers being exposed to human trafficking and exploitation.

They also discussed trade and investment cooperation, the foreign policy of the interim government, shipping, education, and healthcare sectors of the two countries.

Professor Yunus said Bangladesh was now ready for business with the economy making a good recovery just three months after the dictatorship left it in shambles.

"It is a good time to do business here," Professor Yunus said.

Francis Chong, senior director of Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry, said Bangladesh had proposed a Free Trade Agreement with Singapore back in 2021.

A feasibility study has been completed on the proposed FTA, and both nations will now decide the scope of how to launch a free trade deal negotiation, he said.

Loh said Singapore would be happy to share its expertise on water treatment and waste energy management. He proposed collaboration between the food agencies of both countries.

Talking about the interim government's foreign policy, Professor Yunus said his government was pursuing good relations with neighbours and trying to revive the SAARC as a platform to engage more extensively with its South Asian neighbours.

He sought Singapore's backing for Bangladesh's inclusion as a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN, to which Derek Loh said his country was positive.

Professor Yunus said Dhaka has got huge support from its Western and eastern allies since the Interim Government took over.

"We don't distinguish between east and west. We have to build bridges everywhere," the Chief Adviser said.

Lutfey Siddiqi, the special envoy to the chief adviser; Lamiya Morshed, senior secretary and principal coordinator of the SDG Affairs; and Michael Lee, charge d'affaires of Singapore in Dhaka, were also present during the meeting.

 

Top News

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus / Singapore / laundered money / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

3h | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

21h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

21h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

53m | Videos
Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

2h | Videos
What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

2h | Videos
Draft ordinance: No questions to be raised regarding formation of interim government

Draft ordinance: No questions to be raised regarding formation of interim government

3h | Videos