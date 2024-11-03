Chief adviser seeks Indonesia's support for ASEAN membership

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today (3 November) sought Indonesia's support for Bangladesh's membership in ASEAN.

He also urged the Southeast Asian country to create more opportunities for Bangladeshi business.

The chief adviser made the call when the Indonesian ambassador to Bangladesh, Heru Hartanto Subolo, paid him a farewell visit at his office in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

"I hope Indonesia will help us get the membership of ASEAN. This is very important for us," the chief adviser told the ambassador.

Dr Yunus told the ambassador that he also discussed the issue with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the latter's recent visit to Bangladesh, as the country is set to assume the chair of ASEAN in January.

Ambassador Subolo conveyed his country's support for Bangladesh's interim government and said Indonesia would closely follow Bangladesh's application to become an ASEAN member.

"Indonesia stands ready to support Bangladesh in all possible ways. Hopefully it will be beneficial for both countries," he said.

Recalling his multiple visits to Indonesia to promote microcredit, the chief adviser said from his experience he found very thin presence of Bangladeshi business in Indonesia.

"One thing is always regrettable that there are not many Bangladeshis in Indonesia. They are everywhere but not in Indonesia," said the Chief Adviser.

"Indonesia is the largest Muslim country. But people of the country are not much aware of Bangladesh. Somehow, we are not interacting much," he noted.

"We must find a way to bring us closer," he said.

He also urged Indonesia to enroll more Bangladeshi students in their universities, hire more Bangladeshi doctors, and import pharmaceutical items from Bangladesh.

Ambassador Subolo promised to work on increasing business cooperation between Bangladesh and Indonesia.

He expressed satisfaction with the signing of the MOU between Pertamina Power Indonesia and Coal Generation Company Bangladesh Limited concerning the Solar PV investment project in Matarbari and other areas in July 2024.

The chief adviser congratulated new Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto on his assumption of office and invited him to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.