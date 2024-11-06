Chief adviser seeks enhanced bilateral ties with Brazil

06 November, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 07:49 pm

Ambassador Feres said Brazil can also export meat to Bangladesh without affecting the local market

Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Feres called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his office in Tajgaon today (6 November). Photo: BSS

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today (6 November) urged Brazil to work more closely with Bangladesh for increasing bilateral cooperation in different fields, including trade.
 
The chief adviser made the call when Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Feres called on him at his office in Tajgaon. 

Ambassador Feres told the chief adviser that Brazil and Bangladesh have many areas of cooperation unexplored, which can be potentially a boom for two countries. 

"We have 2.6 billion dollars of trade now in our favour. We want to make it balanced by increasing imports from Bangladesh," he said.
 
Brazil currently exports sugar, soya beans, and raw cotton, among other items, to Bangladesh and import some garment items from the country amounting to around 300 million dollars annually. 

Ambassador Feres said Brazil can also export meat to Bangladesh without affecting the local market, and it can be a good source of protein for Bangladeshi people. 

He also identified green energy, education, defence, agriculture, and science as potential areas of cooperation. 

"Let's work together to explore more opportunities," the chief adviser told the envoy. 

Ambassador Feres noted that Bangladesh's commitment to the Global Alliance to Poverty and Hunger and said that Brazil remained appreciative that Bangladesh was the first country to formalise the process of accession to the Alliance.
 
Prof Yunus requested Brazil to send a delegation to the upcoming youth festival in January in Bangladesh.

