Chief adviser opens dedicated lounge for migrant workers at Dhaka airport

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 01:09 pm

Dr Muhammad Yunus inaugurates Probashi Lounge in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 11 November 2024. Photo: CA Office
Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus today (11 November) inaugurated a special lounge for the country's migrant workers at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

"Our migrant workers are nation builders. In the July-August mass uprising, they played a big role. We will always be grateful to them," Professor Yunus said.

"We believe this lounge will make their travel easy," he said.

The Probashi Lounge is a first of its kind at the Hazrat Shahjalal Airport. It will offer Bangladeshi migrant workers some space to rest and subsidised food for refreshments, reads a press release. 

Photo: CA Press Wing
Photo: CA Press Wing

Asif Nazrul, the law and expatriate welfare adviser, and senior officials of the International Organisation for Migration were also present during the ceremony.

Professor Nazrul paid rich tributes to the Bangladeshi migrant workers and millions of members of the country's diaspora who sacrificed time and again for their homeland.

Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, the deputy chief of the IOM mission in Bangladesh, said the UN agency has sponsored the lounge in an effort to assist the Bangladeshi migrant workers.

"This is an initiative of the honourable Chief Adviser. We are happy to support this initiative," she said, adding the IOM is also sponsoring nearly 100 volunteers to help the migrants at the airport.

 

 

 

 

 

 

