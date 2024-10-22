Chief adviser expected to join COP29 Summit in Azerbaijan next month

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is expected to join the COP29 Summit at the Azerbaijan capital in November, where at least 32,000 people will get together to mainly discuss the thorny issue of climate finance.

Once finalised, the Chief Adviser is likely to be in Baku in the second week of November, a senior foreign ministry official told UNB.

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22.

The COP29 is seen as a pivotal opportunity to accelerate action to tackle the climate crisis.

With global temperatures hitting record highs, and extreme weather events affecting people around the globe, COP29 will bring together leaders from governments, businesses and civil societies to advance concrete solutions.

A key focus of COP29 will be on finance, as trillions of dollars are required for countries to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect lives and livelihoods from the worsening impacts of climate change, according to the United Nations.

The conference will also be a key moment for countries to present their updated national climate action plans under the Paris agreement, which are due by early 2025.

If done right, these plans will limit global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and double as investment plans advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Meanwhile, non-resident ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bangladesh Elchin Huseynli today (22 October) called on Chief Adviser Prof Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka.

The upcoming COP29 Summit in Baku, energy, trade, business cooperation, and a planned air services agreement between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

Ambassador Huseynli stressed deeper trade ties between two countries, with Baku seeking "new opportunities" and ways for opening up doors for more businesses.

He said a foreign office consultation between two countries was held in Baku in June. Azerbaijan has sought to sign an air services agreement with Bangladesh, he added.

The Chief Adviser called Azerbaijan "a good friend" and sought increased business and trade between the two nations, according to his press wing.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus recalled his long relationships with the Azerbaijani people, its leadership, and universities.