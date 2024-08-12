Chief adviser asks secretaries to work with focus on demand for change

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 10:32 pm

Related News

Chief adviser asks secretaries to work with focus on demand for change

Orders to maintain supply of fertilisers, gas, electricity, and essential commodities and resume railway services

TBS Report
12 August, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 10:32 pm
Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected
Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected

Chief Adviser to the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus today directed secretaries to work with a focus on the evolving needs following the country's changeover driven by the power of youth.

"There should be a clear explanation for why any task is being undertaken," he was quoted as saying during a meeting with the secretaries in charge of the 25 ministries under his oversight at the state guest house Jamuna, which serves as his official residence and office.

Additionally, the chief adviser instructed the top bureaucrats to take the necessary initiatives to sustain the country's development momentum.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also placed special emphasis on ensuring the supply of fertiliser, gas, electricity, daily necessities, and the resumption of railway services.

After the meeting, Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, senior secretary to the public administration ministry, said the chief adviser has instructed the secretaries to list and begin work within seven days, with a focus on urgent matters including fertiliser, electricity, agriculture, energy, ports, railways, and food.

"The priority list should be submitted to the chief adviser," Mezbah said.

He also mentioned that Yunus has directed the secretaries to take the initiative to ensure that the work of their respective ministries, which previously had ministers, resumes smoothly.

Mezbah said the chief adviser emphasised the need to expedite the issues for which this government was formed. He stated that all ministries and departments should function more efficiently than before, ensuring that every ministry and department can implement their scheduled work on time.

Additionally, the discussion covered how the ministries under the chief adviser should present documents and how to implement instructions. The chief adviser stated that the secretaries should resolve tasks that can be handled at the secretary level, without waiting for adviser approval or negotiation. Only matters specifically prescribed for the chief adviser should be presented to him.

In response to a journalist's question about whether there was any discussion regarding officials who had been denied promotion, he said, "We have brought these matters to the chief adviser's attention. We are sympathetically considering the cases of those who have been denied promotion over the past 15-16 years in the Ministry of Public Administration. We have already begun addressing these issues."

He added, "We will move forward with these matters very quickly. We have presented the cases of those recommended by the Public Service Commission from the 28th to 42nd batches to the chief adviser. We hope to have a resolution by tomorrow or the day after."

When asked whether the government holiday on 15 August was discussed, the senior secretary said the topic was not addressed.

Top News

Dr Muhammad Yunus / Chief Adviser of interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

13h | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

1h | Videos
What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

54m | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

3h | Videos
Why is the United States increasing military power in the Middle East?

Why is the United States increasing military power in the Middle East?

1h | Videos