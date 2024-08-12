Chief adviser asks secretaries to work with focus on demand for change

Chief Adviser to the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus today directed secretaries to work with a focus on the evolving needs following the country's changeover driven by the power of youth.

"There should be a clear explanation for why any task is being undertaken," he was quoted as saying during a meeting with the secretaries in charge of the 25 ministries under his oversight at the state guest house Jamuna, which serves as his official residence and office.

Additionally, the chief adviser instructed the top bureaucrats to take the necessary initiatives to sustain the country's development momentum.

He also placed special emphasis on ensuring the supply of fertiliser, gas, electricity, daily necessities, and the resumption of railway services.

After the meeting, Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury, senior secretary to the public administration ministry, said the chief adviser has instructed the secretaries to list and begin work within seven days, with a focus on urgent matters including fertiliser, electricity, agriculture, energy, ports, railways, and food.

"The priority list should be submitted to the chief adviser," Mezbah said.

He also mentioned that Yunus has directed the secretaries to take the initiative to ensure that the work of their respective ministries, which previously had ministers, resumes smoothly.

Mezbah said the chief adviser emphasised the need to expedite the issues for which this government was formed. He stated that all ministries and departments should function more efficiently than before, ensuring that every ministry and department can implement their scheduled work on time.

Additionally, the discussion covered how the ministries under the chief adviser should present documents and how to implement instructions. The chief adviser stated that the secretaries should resolve tasks that can be handled at the secretary level, without waiting for adviser approval or negotiation. Only matters specifically prescribed for the chief adviser should be presented to him.

In response to a journalist's question about whether there was any discussion regarding officials who had been denied promotion, he said, "We have brought these matters to the chief adviser's attention. We are sympathetically considering the cases of those who have been denied promotion over the past 15-16 years in the Ministry of Public Administration. We have already begun addressing these issues."

He added, "We will move forward with these matters very quickly. We have presented the cases of those recommended by the Public Service Commission from the 28th to 42nd batches to the chief adviser. We hope to have a resolution by tomorrow or the day after."

When asked whether the government holiday on 15 August was discussed, the senior secretary said the topic was not addressed.