Chhatrashibir announces day-long programme to commemorate martyrs today

Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir has announced a daylong programme to commemorate the martyrs of the revolution today.

In a press release, Chhatrashibir Central President Monzurul Islam said, "I am grateful to the great Allah, who has freed this country from tyranny. The development of new Bangladesh through the hands of the young society of the country will be a milestone in the history of Bangladesh.

"We have lost hundreds of people in this movement, many people have been injured and crippled. I am praying to Allah Rabbul Alamin to grant martyrdom to all those who sacrificed themselves for the country. Give speedy recovery to the injured," reads the press release.

In memory of the martyrs across the country, they called upon all levels of student forces to carry out programmes including Ghaibana janaza and prayer programme in memory of the martyrs after afternoon prayers with all the people and students across the country.

They will also visit the families and graves of martyrs and meet the injured and provide medical aid.