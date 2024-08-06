Chhatrashibir announces day-long programme to commemorate martyrs today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 10:37 am

Related News

Chhatrashibir announces day-long programme to commemorate martyrs today

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 10:37 am
Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Photo: Collected
Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir has announced a daylong programme to commemorate the martyrs of the revolution today.

In a press release, Chhatrashibir Central President Monzurul Islam said, "I am grateful to the great Allah, who has freed this country from tyranny. The development of new Bangladesh through the hands of the young society of the country will be a milestone in the history of Bangladesh.

"We have lost hundreds of people in this movement, many people have been injured and crippled. I am praying to Allah Rabbul Alamin to grant martyrdom to all those who sacrificed themselves for the country. Give speedy recovery to the injured," reads the press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In memory of the martyrs across the country, they called upon all levels of student forces to carry out programmes including Ghaibana janaza and prayer programme in memory of the martyrs after afternoon prayers with all the people and students across the country.

They will also visit the families and graves of martyrs and meet the injured and provide medical aid.

Top News

Bangladesh Islami Chhatrashibir / martyrs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

14h | Panorama
The exuberant people expressed their joy all over the streets, and many were seen snatching keepsakes for a story they will tell for years to come. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Hasina out: Jubilation in the air

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An image that brought her down

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

Explaining the situation in Bangladesh what the Indian Foreign Minister said

5h | Videos
ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

ICC considers Bangladesh's alternative to hosting Women's T20 World Cup

4h | Videos
Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

Major reshuffle in top army posts; Major Zia sacked

6h | Videos
Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

Who is in charge of traffic; Army and students in security at Ganobhaban and Sangsad Bhaban

6h | Videos