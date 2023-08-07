Chhatra Odhikar leader in remand in anti-Modi case filed over 2 years ago

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 10:25 pm

Bin Yamin Mollah, president of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, has been placed on a one-day remand in a case which dates back over two years and pertains to a protest against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh.

Police arrested Bin Yamin at night on 2 August during a raid at the residence of Nurul Haque Nur, president of the Gono Odhikar Parishad faction.

Presented before Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin on Monday, police sought a 10-day remand, which was eventually granted for a single day between August 10 and August 14, said Nur-e-Ershad, Bin Yamin's legal representative.

Police filed the case on 26 March 2021 with Motijheel police station, said Nur-Ershad, adding that even though Bin Yamin is the 37th accused in the case, he has been placed on remand while 30 accused party members are on bail.

Bin Yamin had previously been arrested in connection with a separate case involving vandalism at the Pritom-Zaman Tower in Paltan, the location of the party office. Following his release on bail in that case, he was then apprehended in the anti-Modi protest case.

Abu Hanif, a leader of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said Bin Yamin has been suffering from fever in the central jail in Keraniganj.

"Yamin has been placed in a shabby cell in the jail. He also said he had been tortured by members of the Detective Branch of police during the arrest," he added.

