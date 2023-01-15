Chhatra League rally for 'Smart Bangladesh' on Monday

Chhatra League has called for a rally in support of the ruling Awam League's efforts to build a "Smart Bangladesh."

The student rally titled – "Smart Bangladesh Projonmer Swapno, Smart Bangladesh Chhatra Shomajer Rai" – will be held in Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection at 11am on Monday, reads a press release.

The rally aims to create awareness about the importance of a skilled workforce to address the challenges of the 21st century, to build a "Smart Bangladesh" and the measures taken by the student community to tackle the evil forces trying to hinder the country's progress, added the release.

All leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League have been requested to attend the rally following proper hygiene rules.