Chhatra League leader drinks poision after father participates in BNP programme

A Chhatra League leader in Rangunia, Chattogram reportedly attempted suicide by ingesting poison after seeing a photo of his father participating in a BNP road march.

The incident occurred at the residence of Malirhat Alkaz Pandit in Pomra Union of the upazila on Thursday (5 October) afternoon.

The young Chhatra League leader, Nirob Imon, 22, was the organisational secretary of the Chhatra League in Malirhat union. His father, Mohammad Jahir, 45, was the vice president of the local Jubo Dal, a BNP youth wing, also in the same union.

According to local reports, Nirab Imon went to the union area to attend a party programme on Thursday afternoon.

During this time, he received a photo of his father participating in the BNP rally via Facebook Messenger from another Chhatra League leader. Upon seeing the photo, Nirab Imon became furious and returned home.

"A heated argument erupted within the family regarding this matter. Later, in a fit of rage, Nirob Imon consumed poison," said his father.

Imon was then rushed to the hospital.

"The patient was brought in a critical condition after taking poison, " said Joy Deep Nandi, an attending medical officer at the Upazila Health Complex.

Following preliminary treatment, Imon was relocated to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for further medical care.

Imon's father confirmed to The Business Standard that his son poisoned himself due to his participation in the BNP event.

"He didn't want me to attend any BNP program; he had strongly opposed it," the father disclosed.

Chandan Chakraborty, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rangunia Model Police Station, and Nur Ullah Ashek, the Inspector of CMCH Police Outpost, have both confirmed that they have not yet received any information about the incident.