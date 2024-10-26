Chhatra League is banned, has no right to do politics: IGP

Chhatra League is now a banned organisation and, therefore, has no right to engage in political activities, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam said today (26 October).

"Chhatra League does not have the right to hold rallies, and if they attempt to do so, strict legal action will be taken against them, similar to other banned organisations," the IGP made these remarks during the 6th anniversary rally of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, held at the auditorium of Rangpur District Police Lines School and College this afternoon.

IGP Mainul Islam also emphasised that all individuals involved in any form of unrest during the anti-discrimination student movement will be held accountable under the law.

He addressed recent allegations against police personnel, confirming that some officers are under investigation and assured that anyone found guilty would face legal consequences, emphasising that no one would be above the law.

He further stated, "The police force could not perform its duties due to the actions of a few misguided leaders. The current government aims to reform the police to better serve the countrymen."

He urged both political leaders and police officers to avoid mixing administration with politics. "Cops who wish to engage in politics should resign, and politicians who seek to manipulate the police must refrain from doing so," he said, highlighting that genuine reform within the police force can only occur under these conditions.

The IGP also mentioned the huge misuse of illegal weapons over the past 16 years by certain groups, which have been used against students. He expressed the commitment to return these weapons to the government.

During the event, he provided financial assistance to the families of those killed or injured during the student movement.

The ceremony was presided over by Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Majid Ali, with senior officers from both District and Metropolitan Police in attendance.

Earlier, IGP Mainul Islam visited the family of Abu Sayed, a student from Begum Rokeya University, the first martyr of the student movement.