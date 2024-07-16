Chhatra Dal vows to continue fight against quota system

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 01:37 pm

This comes in the wake of recent violent clashes where over 320 students were injured across the country yesterday (15 July) in attacks allegedly carried out by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

The Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has vowed to continue its fight against the quota system, standing in solidarity with general students.

This comes in the wake of recent violent clashes where over 320 students were injured across the country yesterday (15 July) in attacks allegedly carried out by the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

Rakibul Islam Rakib, president of the central committee of JCD, made the announcement at a press briefing today (16 July). 

"The illegal government has unlawfully held onto power for the past 15 years, during which the Chhatra League has established its dominion over Bangladesh's educational institutions," Rakib said. 

He further accused the BCL of playing the role of razakar supporting all the injustices and atrocities of the state. 

"Due to the terrorist activities of the Chhatra League, the healthy political environment in educational institutions is being disrupted, and educational activities are being severely affected," he added.

Rakib recalled the recent incidents on 15 July, calling it a dark night in the history of Bangladesh. 

Expressing solidarity with the general students involved in the movement, Rakib assured that the JCD would always be on the ground fighting for the abolition of the quota system. 

"Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal pledges to always be on the ground fighting for the abolition of the quota system," he declared.

