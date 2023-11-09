Chhatra Dal puts padlock on Savar Upazila Parishad building

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 03:12 pm

Related News

Chhatra Dal puts padlock on Savar Upazila Parishad building

TBS Report
09 November, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2023, 03:12 pm
Chhatra Dal activists put a padlock on Savar Upazila Parishad building on 9 November. Photo: TBS
Chhatra Dal activists put a padlock on Savar Upazila Parishad building on 9 November. Photo: TBS

Activists of Chhatra Dal put a padlock and a banner on the main gate of the Upazila Parishad building in Savar on Thursday (9 November). 

Later in the morning, the upazila parishad employees came and removed the banner and lock on the gate.

The activists were reportedly led by former member secretary of Dhaka District North Chhatra Dal Sajib Raihan. The incident of locking the gate and hanging the banner was live broadcasted from his Facebook profile. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the video, it can be seen that the former Chhatra Dal leader put a banner on the gate of the Upazila Parishad building and locked it. They then quickly got away on a motorcycle.

"Finally, on the second day of the blockade, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal locked the main gate of the Savar Upazila Parishad building. Obaidul Quader, I want to tell you. You are not able to provide security to the people of this country. You should resign as soon as possible," he can be heard saying in the video. 

At that time, he was seen commenting about Upazila Awami League General Secretary and Upazila Chairman Manjurul Alam Rajeev.

The building houses the office of Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Upazila Parishad Chairman.

When contacted, Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mazharul Islam told The Business Standard, "I am not aware of any such matter. In the morning the sweeper came and found a banner on the gate and a lock and key lying beside it. That's it."

Despite several attempts, Manjurul Alam Rajeev was not reachable.

Bangladesh / BNP / blockade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

How long can the RMG industry sustain on low wages?

7h | Panorama
Small heaps of old jeans, shirts, lungis, saarees, blankets, bedcovers, bags, children&#039;s clothing are displayed in front of every shop. Prices start at a mere Tk2. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Begum Bazar: The capital of old clothes

8h | Panorama
Umaid Bhawan Palace is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the present owner, Gaj Singh. The famous wedding of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took place here. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Jodhpur: Experiencing history through a blue lens

8h | Explorer
After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

'Why do you want to join this company?' - What is the answer to this question?

5h | TBS Career
Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

20h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

1d | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

1d | TBS Stories