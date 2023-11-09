Chhatra Dal puts padlock on Savar Upazila Parishad building

Activists of Chhatra Dal put a padlock and a banner on the main gate of the Upazila Parishad building in Savar on Thursday (9 November).

Later in the morning, the upazila parishad employees came and removed the banner and lock on the gate.

The activists were reportedly led by former member secretary of Dhaka District North Chhatra Dal Sajib Raihan. The incident of locking the gate and hanging the banner was live broadcasted from his Facebook profile.

In the video, it can be seen that the former Chhatra Dal leader put a banner on the gate of the Upazila Parishad building and locked it. They then quickly got away on a motorcycle.

"Finally, on the second day of the blockade, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal locked the main gate of the Savar Upazila Parishad building. Obaidul Quader, I want to tell you. You are not able to provide security to the people of this country. You should resign as soon as possible," he can be heard saying in the video.

At that time, he was seen commenting about Upazila Awami League General Secretary and Upazila Chairman Manjurul Alam Rajeev.

The building houses the office of Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Upazila Parishad Chairman.

When contacted, Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mazharul Islam told The Business Standard, "I am not aware of any such matter. In the morning the sweeper came and found a banner on the gate and a lock and key lying beside it. That's it."

Despite several attempts, Manjurul Alam Rajeev was not reachable.