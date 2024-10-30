Chhatra Dal leader shot in the knee after altercation over drug consumption in Noakhali

A Chhatra Dal leader has been shot in the knee allegedly over an altercation with another person over drug consumption in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali.

The injured has been identified as General Secretary of Amanullapur Union Chhatra Dal, Ibrahim Masum, 27, said Liton Dewan, OC of Begumganj police station.

OC Liton said the injured youth is undergoing treatment at the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital. No case has yet been filed in this incident.

The incident took place in the Kachihata market of Ward-1 of the union yesterday (29 October) evening.

Daudur Rahman Farhan, member secretary of Begumganj Upazila Chhatra Dal, said a local youth (former BNP worker) Sohel came out from behind a shop in Kachihata market after reportedly consuming drugs in the morning.

Union Chhatra Dal leader Ibrahim Masum was sitting in front of that shop at that time. When he smelled it, he questioned Sohel which led to an argument, added Daudur.

Masum tried to beat up Sohel for consuming drugs but later let him go when a few people from the same area called Masum and assured him the matter would be resolved in the evening in everyone's presence.

Later in the evening, Masum was attacked when he was sitting in a shop in Kanchihata market. He then went to a pharmacy to get first aid, when some boys attacked him again and shot him in the knee, said Daudur.

He also claimed that the accused Sohel was previously involved in BNP politics, but after 5 August, he has been involved with Shibir politics.

However, condemning the incident and denying any Shibir involvement, District Jamaat Amir Ishaq Khandkar told The Business Standard, "We strongly protest against the news that has been published in some of the country's top local newspapers involving Shibir and Chhatra Dal."

He also said there was no one from the Shibir. Terrorists and drug addicts injured the Chhatra Dal leader. It was a local drug issue. Any Chhatra Dal-Shibir clash is out of the question.