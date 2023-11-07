Chhatra Dal leader arrested over arson attack on Gazipur garment factories

Bangladesh

UNB
07 November, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 02:24 pm

A police team arrested Ripon from Dhaka's Hazaribagh area on Monday.

Ripon Hossain, joint convener of Kaliakoir upazila unit of Chhatra Dal, arrested by police on 6 November 2023. Photo: UNB
Ripon Hossain, joint convener of Kaliakoir upazila unit of Chhatra Dal, arrested by police on 6 November 2023. Photo: UNB

Police have arrested a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader who allegedly led vandalism and arson attacks on garment factories and other establishments in Gazipur.

The arrestee was identified as Ripon Hossain, joint convener of Kaliakoir upazila unit of Chhatra Dal, confirmed Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Mahbub Alam during a press briefing at his office on Tuesday (7 November). 

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Mahbub Alam said that after going over footage and photos, it was found that several garment factories in Shafipur and Konabari of the district were set on fire and vandalised under Ripon Hossain's leadership.

"Under his leadership, attempts were made to create an unstable environment by committing these crimes to implement the party's agenda in the name of demanding wage hikes for garment workers," the Gazipur police commissioner said.

A police team arrested Ripon from Dhaka's Hazaribagh area on Monday.

The Chhatra Dal leader will be sent to court and police will appeal for 10 days' remand for more details, the police official added.

