Chhatra Dal leader arrested in businessman murder case in Faridpur

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a Chhatra Dal leader in a murder case filed over the killing of businessman Iyar Ali in Saltha upazila of Faridpur.

The arrestee has been identified as Md Hafizur Rahman, 35, son of Sahid Matubbar from Gopalia village in Sonapur union of Salta Upazila, and a former convener of Upazila Chhatra Dal.

RAB-10 Faridpur camp informed about the arrest through a press release yesterday (2 November).

According to the press release, acting on a tip-off, a RAB-10 operational team apprehended Hafizur Rahman late Friday night from the Bhanga Road intersection in Faridpur city.

In a preliminary interrogation, Hafizur reportedly confessed to his direct involvement in the murder. Following his arrest, he was handed over to Saltha Police Station.

Saltha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Ataur Rahman said Hafizur was sent to jail by a court yesterday noon.