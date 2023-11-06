Chhatra Dal activists put padlocks on three buildings at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University

Chhatra Dal activists locked the gates of three buildings of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University today in support of the BNP's 48-hour nationwide blockade.

Padlocks were put on the gates of the university's Academic Building, Wazed Ali Research Centre and Faculty of Agriculture by Chhatra Dal activists on Sunday (6 November).

They also hung banners on the gates that read, "Work in progress to repair the state, sorry for the temporary inconvenience".

Later, the university authority broke the padlocks.