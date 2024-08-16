'Chhatra Dal activist' succumbs to injuries received during mass uprising on 5 Aug

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 06:51 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A member of the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal, student wing of BNP, succumbed to injuries sustained during the mass uprising against the Sheikh Hasina-led government on 5 August, a leader of the unit claimed. 

The victim, identified as Md Asif, breathed his last at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) today (15 August), Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir told The Business Standard.

Asif, son of Morshel Alam of Mir Ali village of Begumganj, was a member of the Begumganj unit of the Chhatra Dal in Noakhali.

According to Nasir, the victim sustained serious injuries on 5 August as police and Awami League members clashed with the protesters in front of the Sonaimuri Police Station. He was brought to Dhaka for advanced treatment.

Nasir claimed that Asif was the 32nd Chhatra Dal member to have died from violence centring the recent student movement.

TBS could not verify the claims independently.

Chhatra Dal / Bangladesh / death

