Chhatra Dal activist shot dead in Pabna

07 August, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 03:26 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

A Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) activist was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna yesterday night.

The deceased was identified as a Sachin Biswas Saju, 22, son of the late Bilat Biswas from Notun Rupur Dakshinpara village.

Tanvir Hasan Sumon, former general secretary of the upazila Chhatra Dal, claimed that Sachin was an activist of the No 6 ward Chhatra Dal in Pakshi Union.

Monirul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Ishwardi police station, confirmed Sachin's death but could not provide further details.

Locals said he was in a picnic with friends at a house near the Jigatola Mosque around 10:30 PM on Tuesday night. He stepped out to talk on his mobile phone when assailants shot him in the head and stabbed him before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Later, locals took him to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

