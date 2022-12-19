Chevron Bangladesh President Eric M Walker hands over ambulance, assistive devices in Habiganj, Sylhet

Bangladesh

Press Release
19 December, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 04:35 pm

Chevron Bangladesh President Eric M Walker hands over ambulance, assistive devices in Habiganj, Sylhet

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chevron Bangladesh President and Managing Director Eric M Walker recently visited Sylhet and Habiganj where he attended events to support the local community as part of its Social Investment Initiatives.

Eric M Walker handed over an ambulance to Sylhet City Corporation at our Jalalabad Gas Field Office, Sylhet, said a press release. 

The ambulance is intended help Sylhet City Corporation in providing healthcare for the people in Sylhet.

Eric M Walker visited the Integrated Support for Children with Disabilities (ISCwD) Project at SSKS Clinic, ­Karimpur, Bibiyana, Habiganj to provide assistive devices among children with disability in a one-year programme to support children with disabilities aged between 0-18 years and their families and community members living in the project locations. 

This initiative started in collaboration with Save the Children in March 2022 to support children with disabilities and their parents to get accessible basic services like health, education, and development from mainstream service providers. ​The ISCwD project aims to benefit 300 Children with Disabilities, 300 Parents and caregivers, 200 School teachers, and 20 local schools.

According to the media release, Chevron Bangladesh has been managing social investment programmes since 2006. From the very initiation, Chevron Bangladesh invests in activities and programmes that focuses primarily on livelihood support, access to education, primary health care facilities, skills development, and entrepreneurship support. Chevron Bangladesh carries out most of these projects in partnership with leading nongovernmental organisations.

Photo: Courtesy

Photo: Collected

Illustration: TBS

After Germany&#039;s World Cup win in 2014, its economy grew 2.2%, well ahead of the 0.4% rate of 2013 and the 1.5% rate in 2015. Photo: Bloomberg

