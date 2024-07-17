Chefs of Bangladesh contributing at home and abroad with reputation: President Sahabuddin

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2024, 11:15 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Md. Sahabuddin said the chefs of Bangladesh have been contributing at home and abroad with reputation.

"The experienced chefs of Bangladesh are enhancing the nation's reputation through their diverse and traditional cuisines," he said at an exchange of views held during a courtesy meeting with the leaders of the Bangladesh Chef Federation (BCF) at Bangabhaban in the capital on Monday, according to a press release sent by BCF.

President added, "Our experienced chefs are showcasing the rich culinary traditions of Bangladesh to the world. They are working in various countries, helping to maintain the country's reputation and contributing to earning foreign currency."

The President emphasised that the government has established advanced training opportunities for young chefs. New technical educational institutes have been created, providing training to chefs who are now playing important roles both within the country and abroad. These institutions are also significantly contributing to reducing unemployment in Bangladesh.

The President expressed his satisfaction with the formation of the Chef Federation in Bangladesh and extended his congratulations to the Federation's leaders. He also thanked them for their contributions to the culinary arts and tourism sectors.

Zahir Khan, president of the BCF; Kazi Moazzem Hossain, advisor of the BCF and Director of the Food and Beverage Department at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel; Akkas Uddin, advisor of the BCF and managing director of Asria Group, a prominent restaurant and tourism business, were present at the meeting.

The leaders of the BCF expressed their thanks and gratitude to President Md. Sahabuddin for the opportunity to meet and share important opinions and suggestions.

