Chef Khalilur Rahman receives CFB Life Time Award

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 04:14 pm

Khalilur Rahman received the award in a ceremony held at a city hotel to mark the International Chefs Day on Sunday night (20 October). Photo: Courtesy
Chef's Federation of Bangladesh (CFB) Advisor Khalilur Rahman has been honoured with the CFB Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the culinary world and his efforts to popularise traditional Bangladeshi cuisine globally.

He received the award in a ceremony held at a city hotel to mark the International Chefs Day on Sunday night (20 October) with a view to promoting healthy food.

CFB President Habibur Rahman Johir, General Secretary MD Borhan Khan, Joint Secretary Md. Jalal Ahmed, Senior Vice President Jashim Uddin, Abul Bashar, Leven Shishir Rodrick, among others, were present at the function.

Chef Khalilur Rahman achieved 137 national and international awards including US Presidential Biden's Lifetime Achievement Award and Oscar famed UK Culinary Award. He returned to Bangladesh for a ten-day visit.

During his stay, he plans to launch the Khalil Food Foundation, which will offer personalised culinary training to new immigrants, helping them secure sustainable employment in the industry. 
 

