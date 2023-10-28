Checkposts in Aminbazar, Postogola; entry to Dhaka only after police go through phone

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 12:31 pm

Checkposts in Aminbazar, Postogola; entry to Dhaka only after police go through phone

Police said they needed to check the phones to confirm the identity of the people passing through the checkposts because many of them failed to show their national ID cards when asked

Police checking the ID card of a person trying to enter Dhaka by bike at Aminbazar checkpost on Saturday, 8 October 2023. Photo: Noman Mahmud
Police set up checkposts on roads leading to Dhaka's Aminbazar entrance ahead of the BNP rally today. There are also checkposts on both sides of the Postogola bridge, another entrance to Dhaka. 

Passengers passing through these checkposts claimed police are questioning everyone trying to enter Dhaka and going through their mobile phones. 

When asked, Abdullahil Kafi, additional superintendent of police (Savar Circle), said they needed to check the phones to confirm the identity of the people passing through the checkposts because many of them failed to show their national ID cards when asked.

Besides police, some people in plain clothes in the identity of the intelligence agencies were also seen searching the mobile phones of the passengers and detaining people at the Aminbazar checkpost.

In all checkposts, the policemen ask the passengers about their destination, the purpose of the visit and where they are coming from.

At the Aminbazar checkpost, if a passenger fails to show their identity card immediately at the checkpost when asked, or if any photo related to BNP is found in their mobile phone gallery, they are taken inside the Aminbazar 20-bed hospital adjacent to the checkpost.

Police detained over 100 people from this checkpost between 7 and 8am today. A few of them were taken to Savar Model police station on a prison van around 10am. 

One of the detainees, Kabirul Islam, said police held him without any reason when he was going to his uncle's house in Kakrail. "I repeatedly said I am not going to any rally, but they [police] did not listen." 

Aminbazar passengers stopped twice

Passengers in Dhaka-bound transports said they faced two rounds of questioning before entering Dhaka.

Police are stopping all Dhaka-bound public transport at Aminbazar first. Passengers are facing the first round of questioning there.

Later, they are stopped by the police one more time for questioning after crossing the Gabtoli bridge. 

Passengers alleged policemen are harassing them unnecessarily by looking at their mobile phones before allowing them to enter the capital.

Five checkposts set up in Munshiganj

Police set up five check posts in Munshiganj's north thana end of Padma bridge on the elevated expressway, Chanbari in Srinagar, Bhaverchar in Gazaria on Dhaka-Chattogram highway and Muktarpur Bridge road.

43 Jamaat leaders allegedly detained

Meanwhile, sources say police allegedly detained at least 43 Jamaat leaders and activists in Ashulia last night. 

"Some Jamaat leaders and activists have been detained at Ashulia police station. But I cannot say how many exactly at this moment," Abdullahil Kafi said. 

28 October Rallies / Dhaka / Bangladesh / Police checkpost

