Checking drugs, cyber crimes major challenges for police: DMP commissioner

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 10:36 pm

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam finds checking drugs and cyber crime as the major future challenges.

"When we work on drugs, we concentrate on the supply side ignoring the demand side. Only the citizens can reduce the demand which will ultimately help us do our job successfully," he said.

Shafiqul Islam was speaking at a programme at Rajarbagh Police Lines on the occasion of observing 47th anniversary of DMP.

Regarding cyber crime, he said a lot of activities are going on to check this type of crime which is prevalent mostly among youths.

The DMP commissioner urged all not to criticise them based on ideas, or call them corrupt. No money was exchanged during the last several recruitments.

"I am challenging that no one can produce any document of illicit money exchange. The worthy and eligible persons will get a job in the police," he said.

Those who misbehaved with people are being identified and punished and a war is going on against the rogue cops in the force, he added.      

Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed said DMP, which is the largest unit of the police. has been working successfully from the very beginning and is engaged in the security maintenance of all the big events.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said sustainable peace is necessary to maintain the progress and sustainable development that is taking place under the leadership of the prime minister. The police are working on sustainable security to ensure sustainable peace.

