Chawkbazar plastic factory fire bought under control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 02:40 pm

No casualty has been reported yet, said the Fire Service

Photo: TBS
The Fire Service has bought the fire under control that broke out in a plastic factory situated in the Devidwarghat area of Chawkbazar, Dhaka on Monday (15 August). 

10 units worked to douse the fire, said Fire Service Media Officer Shahjahan Shikder. 

The Fire Service was called at 12pm, and the first unit reached the spot at 12:09pm, he added.

Photo: TBS
At first 6 units were sent to bring the fire under control, later the number of units was increased.

"No casualty has been reported yet," the Fire Service official further said. 

Lieutenant Colonel Zillur Rahman, director of operations and maintenance said that the fire started from the ground floor of a hotel near the factory.

"I heard that the fire started due to a gas cylinder explosion. The actual cause can be determined after investigation," he added. 

Photo: TBS
Locals said that a cylinder exploded in the hotel on the ground floor of the building the factory is situated in; the plastic factory caught fire from there.

The fire was bought under control at 2:20pm, the Fire Service said. 

Photo: TBS
