Chawkbazar fire: Six bodies found from restaurant

Six charred bodies have been found from inside a restaurant which caught fire today due to gas cylinder explosion in the Devidwarghat area of Chawkbazar, Dhaka.

The fire fighters recovered the bodies around 4:20pm Monday.

"Six bodies have been recovered. Now the fire fighters will search the entire building," Lalbagh fire station in charge Kajal told The Business Standard.

The identities of the bodies could not be known immediately.

Relatives of three staff of the restaurant claimed that Billal, 33, of Barishal, Osman, 25, of Shariatpur, and Shwapon are missing after the fire incident.

The fire started from the restaurant on Monday morning and later spread to a plastic factory.

There was a restaurant on the ground floor of the 4-story building in which the factory was situated. The fire started after a cylinder exploded. There are other plastic, polythene, and chemical factories nearby, so the overall situation is critical, the fire service said.

Locals said that a cylinder exploded in the restaurant on the ground floor of the building the factory is situated in; the plastic factory caught fire from there.

The fire was bought under control at 2:20pm, the fire service said.

On 20 February 2019, a devastating fire that broke out at Chawkbazar's Churihatta intersection claimed lives of 70 people.

The deadly fire had ravaged several buildings housing shops, chemical and plastic warehouses on Nanda Kumar Lane of Old Dhaka.

Apart from the dead, the fire had left scores of others with severe injuries.