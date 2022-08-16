Chawkbazar fire: Restaurant owner arrested

The owner of "Barishal Hotel and Restaurant", which was housed on the ground floor of a plastic factory in Devidwarghat area of Chawkbazar, Dhaka, has been arrested over a fire that broke out in the building on Monday (15 August).

Owner Fakrul Islam was detained from his residence in the capital's Malibagh on Tuesday morning under sections 304A and 34 of the penal code, according to media reports.

Police said the arrest was made over the careless handling of gas cylinders, the explosion of which had caused the fire.

Drive to arrest others responsible for the tragic incident is underway, police confirmed.

Earlier, six bodies were recovered from the ground floor following the tragic incident.

According to officials, the fire ignited around 12:00pm from the ground floor of the building which housed the restaurant.

It took 10 firefighting units some three hours to douse the flames and recover the bodies that were burnt beyond recognition.

Therefore, officially six people are being deemed missing since the fire until the bodies are identified through DNA testing.

The missing are Billal Sardar, 35, of Barishal's Muladi; Osman Sardar, 25, of Shariatpur; Md Sharif, 15, of Cumilla's Chandina; Shwapan Sarkar, 18, of Habiganj's Bamoin; Rubel Hilal, 28, of Madaripur's Kalkini; and Motaleb, 16, of Bairshal.

It is assumed that Barishal Hotel and Restaurant workers were asleep when the fire engulfed the building, which did not have any emergency escape route or effective fire prevention measures.

The bodies will be handed over to their families after the DNA tests are done, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Lalbagh Division Deputy Commissioner Md Zafar Hossain.