Chattogram's Faillatali kitchen market revamped with modern multi-storied building

Chattogram City Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, along with other city dignitaries, officially opens the modern three-story Faillatali Kitchen Market by cutting the ribbon on Thursday. Photo: TBS

The Faillatali kitchen market in Chattogram city has been recast with a modern three-storey building, replacing the scattered and makeshift essential commodity shops that stood there earlier.

The market was officially launched by Chattogram City Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury on Thursday.

The project, costing Tk17.18 crore, was financed by the World Bank and built under the supervision of the Chattogram City Corporation. It took 18 months to complete the construction.

Since its inception in 1982, Faillatali kitchen market has been an essential kitchen market for residents of South Kattali and Halishahar areas of the port city.

In 2019, a new market was envisioned to enhance convenience for both buyers and sellers, improve market quality, and boost the city corporation's revenue.

In his speech, Mayor Rezaul Karim said there were many complications with the construction and allocation of the market led to doubts among citizens about the project's completion.

"However, we resolved these issues by holding meetings with all relevant parties, and today the market starts its journey," he added.

Citizens can now purchase quality products at competitive prices, and hundreds of traders have found employment, added the mayor.

He also mentioned that the market would significantly increase the revenue of the city corporation, thereby enhancing its financial capacity.

The mayor also addressed public concerns regarding the holding tax by saying that six review boards have been formed to assess and adjust taxes to acceptable levels through public hearings.

"This initiative has led to increased revenue as citizens now willingly pay holding taxes," he said.

The mayor noted the massive investments being made to exploit Chattogram's commercial potential, including a Tk250 crore investment to improve the city's communication system and a Tk10,000 crore project to fix water logging issues.

"These investments are transforming Chattogram into a crucial centre for foreign investment, ensuring that low-lying areas like Faillatali will no longer face frequent flooding," Rezaul Karim added.

Councillor Md Ismail chaired the inaugural ceremony, which was attended by several notable figures, including Councillors Wasim Uddin Chowdhury, Nurul Amin, Hure Ara Beauty, Estate Officer Rezaul Karim, Chief Engineer Shaheen-ul-Islam, Metropolitan Awami League Leaders Ershadul Amin and Faisal Amin, and market convener Omar Faruqe Saudagar.

Md Masud Raihan, member secretary of the Faillatali Kitchen Market Owners Association, and other association members were also present on the occasion.