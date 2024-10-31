Chattogram Wasa MD Fazlullah finally removed after 15 years

The interim government has removed Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) Managing Director (MD) AKM Fazlullah from his post — where he has served for the past 15 years in six terms despite many allegations of irregularities and corruption against him.

The Local Government Division on Wednesday (30 October) issued a notification, signed by Deputy Secretary Abdur Rahman, regarding his removal and annulment of his contractual appointment. But the matter came to light today (31 October).

In the same notification, it was announced that Muhammad Anwar Pasha, the director of Local Government at the Chattogram Divisional Commissioner's Office, has been temporarily appointed as Chattogram Wasa MD in addition to his own duties.

Born on 6 February 1942, Fazlullah, 82, passed BSc in Engineering from Lahore and was appointed as assistant engineer at Chattogram Wasa in 1968. He retired in 2000 as an executive engineer.

However, after Awami League came to power, he was appointed on 6 July, 2009, as the chairman of the Chattogram Wasa Board for one year, but he served in that position for two years.

In 2011, Fazlullah was appointed as the Chattogram Wasa MD when the position was created following the restructuring of the board. Since then, he managed to extend his term six times in the past 15 years.

During his long tenure, which is the same as the Awami League government's rule since 2009, many complaints of irregularities and corruption were raised against Fazlullah.

One project after another was taken up for water supply and sanitation, but his administration could not complete any of them on time and increased the cost of the projects gradually.

Fazlullah, who has always been close to Awami League, was repeatedly criticised for water theft, hiking prices year after year, inability to reduce wastage, nepotism and corruption.

Even after the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government fell on 5 August in the face of a mass uprising, Fazlullah was not removed and he did not resign although there were protests demanding his resignation over the past two months. Finally, the government removed him on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Chattogram division and metropolitan committees of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) have demanded an immediate investigation into all the corruption and irregularities committed during Fazlullah's controversial tenure, bringing him to book, and imposing a travel ban on him.

In a media statement today, the Chattogram CAB leaders said that during his time, Fazlullah increased water prices more than 14 times, burdening the people of Chattogram. Even now, one-third of the city is deprived of water. Every implemented and ongoing Wasa project has been riddled with irregularities and corruption, they said.

Moreover, Fazlullah has allegedly been involved in numerous irregularities at Chattogram Wasa, including hiring and promoting his relatives and Awami League supporters and even appointing his daughter's company as a contractor for a sewage project, claimed the CAB leaders.

They also said his relatives and Chattogram Wasa officials have already left the country and Fazlullah himself could attempt to flee the country anytime. "He will flee like the Awami League MPs and ministers if the travel ban is not imposed on him right away."