Chattogram VAT division records 6.5% growth in pandemic

Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate collected Tk9,440 crore in VAT in FY2020-21 at a 6.5% growth from the previous fiscal year amid the throes of the Covid pandemic.

Shahinur Rahman Pavel, deputy commissioner of the Chattogram VAT Commissionerate, said VAT registrations had increased by about 45% from 21,014 registered companies in FY2019-20.

According to the data of June 2021, the number of organisations that filed returns is 23,196 and of those 21,512 submitted returns online.

Of the 12 VAT commissionerate under the National Board of Revenue, the Chattogram Commissionerate received the highest number of total returns and returns filed online.

Mohammad Akbar Hossain, commissioner, Chattogram VAT Commissionerate, said, "All the credit for the growth amid the Covid situation goes to officers and employees of the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate."

At the request of taxpayers, the Commissionerate organised 3 VAT fairs for easy online registration and return submission at eight divisional offices under it. VAT booths were placed in markets which has had a positive impact on the revenue collection, according to sources at the VAT Commissionerate.