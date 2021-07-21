Chattogram VAT division records 6.5% growth in pandemic

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 July, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2021, 01:17 pm

Related News

Chattogram VAT division records 6.5% growth in pandemic

According to the data of June 2021, the number of organisations that filed returns is 23,196 and of those 21,512 submitted returns online.  

TBS Report
21 July, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2021, 01:17 pm
Chattogram VAT division records 6.5% growth in pandemic

Chattogram Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate collected Tk9,440 crore in VAT in FY2020-21 at a 6.5% growth from the previous fiscal year amid the throes of the Covid pandemic.

Shahinur Rahman Pavel, deputy commissioner of the Chattogram VAT Commissionerate, said VAT registrations had increased by about 45% from 21,014 registered companies in FY2019-20.

According to the data of June 2021, the number of organisations that filed returns is 23,196 and of those 21,512 submitted returns online.  

Of the 12 VAT commissionerate under the National Board of Revenue, the Chattogram Commissionerate received the highest number of total returns and returns filed online.

Mohammad Akbar Hossain, commissioner, Chattogram VAT Commissionerate, said, "All the credit for the growth amid the Covid situation goes to officers and employees of the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate."

At the request of taxpayers, the Commissionerate organised 3 VAT fairs for easy online registration and return submission at eight divisional offices under it. VAT booths were placed in markets which has had a positive impact on the revenue collection, according to sources at the VAT Commissionerate.

 

Top News

vat / Chattogram / Covid / NBR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

3
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

4
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

5
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

6
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities