Chattogram to turn into 'Silicon City': Palak

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 10:03 pm

Related News

Chattogram to turn into 'Silicon City': Palak

He emphasised unlocking the potential of IT professionals from across the country to create more jobs by transforming them into entrepreneurs.

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 10:03 pm
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurates the 5th Chattogram IT Fair at the city&#039;s World Trade Center today (17 February). Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurates the 5th Chattogram IT Fair at the city's World Trade Center today (17 February). Photo: Courtesy

Chattogram is going to be a 'Silicon City' once key IT infrastructure projects come into operation in the port city, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology, said today (17 February). 

The projects are Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator Center, Sheikh Kamal IT Training Center and Incubation facility, and a Knowledge Park.

"These initiatives are poised to revolutionise Chattogram into a hub for technological innovation," Palak said, while addressing the inaugural function of 5th Chattogram IT Fair, organised by the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He highlighted the importance of nurturing IT freelancers into entrepreneurs through comprehensive training programmes.

The state minister also emphasised unlocking the potential of IT professionals from across the country to create more jobs by transforming them into entrepreneurs.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing necessary support and services to the aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly in Chattogram, to facilitate economic growth and employment generation for the youth.

The ceremony saw the participation of key figures, including Omar Hazzaa, CCCI president, Abdullah Farid, president of the Society of Chattogram IT Professionals, SM Mohsin, country manager of Shafos, and Shipan Kumar, adviser of the fair.

The tech fair, slated to continue until 19 November, is featuring 64 stalls from 40 companies, providing a platform for networking, collaboration, and showcasing the latest advancements in the technology sector.

Top News

Zunaid Ahmed Palak / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

11h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

14h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young people want to leave the country after the new law in Myanmar

Young people want to leave the country after the new law in Myanmar

11m | Videos
Iran declares Antarctica its property in direct challenge to Biden

Iran declares Antarctica its property in direct challenge to Biden

41m | Videos
Robi becomes the new sponsor of the national cricket team in a contract worth Tk 50 crore

Robi becomes the new sponsor of the national cricket team in a contract worth Tk 50 crore

1h | Videos
Germany’s economy: All we need to know

Germany’s economy: All we need to know

3h | Videos