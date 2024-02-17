Chattogram to turn into 'Silicon City': Palak

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurates the 5th Chattogram IT Fair at the city's World Trade Center today (17 February). Photo: Courtesy

Chattogram is going to be a 'Silicon City' once key IT infrastructure projects come into operation in the port city, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology, said today (17 February).

The projects are Sheikh Kamal IT Business Incubator Center, Sheikh Kamal IT Training Center and Incubation facility, and a Knowledge Park.

"These initiatives are poised to revolutionise Chattogram into a hub for technological innovation," Palak said, while addressing the inaugural function of 5th Chattogram IT Fair, organised by the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI).

He highlighted the importance of nurturing IT freelancers into entrepreneurs through comprehensive training programmes.

The state minister also emphasised unlocking the potential of IT professionals from across the country to create more jobs by transforming them into entrepreneurs.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing necessary support and services to the aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly in Chattogram, to facilitate economic growth and employment generation for the youth.

The ceremony saw the participation of key figures, including Omar Hazzaa, CCCI president, Abdullah Farid, president of the Society of Chattogram IT Professionals, SM Mohsin, country manager of Shafos, and Shipan Kumar, adviser of the fair.

The tech fair, slated to continue until 19 November, is featuring 64 stalls from 40 companies, providing a platform for networking, collaboration, and showcasing the latest advancements in the technology sector.