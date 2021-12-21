Chattogram Port signs MoU with Ranong Port of Thailand

Bangladesh

Chattogram Port signs MoU with Ranong Port of Thailand

The MoU would encourage the business communities from both sides to further explore trade and investment opportunities and further strengthen the existing excellent relations between the two countries.

Photo: Courtesy
Port Authority of Thailand (Ranong Port) and the Chittagong  Port Authority of Bangladesh signed an MoU virtually on Monday (20 December). 

Md Zafar Alam, member (admin and planning), from the Chittagong Port authority and Lt JG Dr Chamnan Chairith, RTN from the Port authority of Thailand signed the MoU on behalf of their respective authorities. 

The MoU is expected to facilitate trade between Bangladesh and Thailand by enhancing maritime connectivity between the two countries on the Bay of Bengal. 

This is part of the greater vision of Bangladesh to enhance greater connectivity with its neighbours including those in BIMSTEC region. 

The MoU would encourage the business communities from both sides to further explore trade and investment opportunities. 

Additionally, both the port authorities would be benefited through the exchange of information and cooperation in port management, operations, information technology, communication, port connectivity, coastal shipping, port-related industry and investment promotion. 

It is hoped that Coastal shipping, under the MoU, between the Ranong port and the Chattogram port of Bangladesh would immensely contribute to further strengthening bilateral trade through reducing the transportation time and cost for trade between Thailand and Bangladesh. 

It is also expected to further strengthen the existing excellent relations between the two countries.

Secretary, Ministry of Shipping, ambassador of Bangladesh to Thailand, director general (South East Asia) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and chairman, Chittagong Port Authority were present from Bangladesh side while ambassador of the kingdom of Thailand in Bangladesh, assistant director general, asset management and business development, port authority of Thailand were present from Thai side during the virtual signing ceremony.

