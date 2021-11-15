Chattogram Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment

A bill titled 'Chattogram Port Authority Bill 2021' was placed in Parliament on Monday incorporating tougher punishing for polluting environment in the port area.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury placed the Bill in the House and it was sent to the respective Parliamentary Standing Committee further scrutiny.

The Committee was asked to submit its report within 60 days.

The bill was also placed aiming to abolish the Chittagong Port Authority Ordinance ,1976 as it was promulgated during a military regime.

As per the proposed bill, the punishment for harming the environment by polluting water, land and coast will be fixed as per the environment conservation law.

The draft law also said that if any rule under the law is breached and punishment for which is not stated in the environment conservation law, the fine will be six months of imprisonment or Tk two lakh fine or both.

According to a new provision incorporated in the bill, the punishment for dodging toll, fee and other charges of the port will invite a one-month jail or fine of Tk one lakh or both.

For rent and toll the Authority will formulate a chart and take permission from the government. But for below Tk 5000 rent or toll no permission will be required.

The draft law also proposed creation of a fund for the development of the Port.

As per the Bill, there will be one Chairman and a seven- member Board for Chattogram Port Authority. In the existing law, there is a 4-member board. The Board will hold at least one meeting in every two months.