Chattogram Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment

Bangladesh

UNB
15 November, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 01:12 pm

Related News

Chattogram Port Authority Bill proposes tougher punishment for polluting environment

The Committee was asked to submit its report within 60 days.

UNB
15 November, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 01:12 pm
File image
File image

A bill titled 'Chattogram Port Authority Bill 2021' was placed in Parliament on Monday incorporating tougher punishing for polluting environment in the port area.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury placed the Bill in the House and it was sent to the respective Parliamentary Standing Committee further scrutiny. 

The Committee was asked to submit its report within 60 days.

The bill was also placed aiming to abolish the Chittagong Port Authority Ordinance ,1976 as it was promulgated during a military regime.

As per the proposed bill, the punishment for harming the environment by polluting water, land and coast will be fixed as per the environment conservation law.

The draft law also said that if any rule under the law is breached and punishment for which is not stated in the environment conservation law, the fine will be six months of imprisonment or Tk two lakh fine or both.

According to a new provision incorporated in the bill, the punishment for dodging toll, fee and other charges of the port will invite a one-month jail or  fine of Tk one lakh or both.

For rent and toll the Authority will formulate a chart and take permission from the government. But for below Tk 5000 rent or toll no permission will be required. 

The draft law also proposed creation of a fund for the development of the Port.

As per the Bill, there will be one Chairman and a seven- member Board for Chattogram Port Authority. In the existing law, there is a 4-member board. The Board will hold at least one meeting in every two months.

Top News

Chattogram / environment pollution / Chattogram Port Authority Bill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

2h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

2h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

2h | Videos
How will the rape case be proved?

How will the rape case be proved?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records