Chattogram Medical College Hospital ranks country’s best in healthcare

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 09:50 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has ranked first in healthcare, outshining all other public medical college hospitals across the country in the latest (December 2022) evaluation index of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

The CMCH received a score of 63 out of a total of 80 points in the evaluation process (facility scoring) of the DGHS considering its overall healthcare services and facilities, including internal healthcare, outpatient services, adequacy, and use of medical equipment. 

Dhaka Medical College Hospital secured second position with a score of 62.36.

Dr Md Mohiuddin, director (health) of Chattogram division, told The Business Standard that CMCH has achieved this excellence among 17 government medical college hospitals. 

Since its inception 66 years ago, four crore people from Rangamati, Khagrachari, Bandarban, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Noakhali, and Cumilla districts depend on the only tertiary-level hospital in Greater Chattogram for healthcare services.

According to the evaluation paper published on the DGHS website, Rajshahi Medical College Hospital secured the third position obtaining 62.15 points while Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital grabbed the 4th position with a score of 61.78. Khulna Medical College Hospital in the 5th position has a score of 61.75.

Then respectively Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (Bogura), Cumilla Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital (Faridpur), Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Rangpur Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, and Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital.

CMCH Director Brigadier General Md Shamim Ahsan told The Business Standard, "In December 2022, our hospital topped, beating the rest of the 16 medical college hospitals in the country. This achievement has been possible with the collective efforts of all and it will further encourage them." 

Less allocation; more success 

In the 2022-23 financial year, after analysing the financial allocation of the top eight hospitals in the country, it was found that the allocation of Chittagong Medical College Hospital, the country's best in providing healthcare, was more than Tk130.10 crore. 

But Dhaka Medical College Hospital is the highest among the country's hospitals in financial allocation with more than Tk254.04 crore. The facility secured the second position in health services. Mymensingh Medical College Hospital is in the third position in terms of funding. It got an allocation of Tk161.35 crore. The facility is in the sixth position in health services. With the third highest allocation of Tk149.65 crore, Rajshahi Medical College Hospital begged the third position in health services.

Besides, Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital got an allocation of Tk121.28 crore while Sylhet Medical College Hospital got Tk116.40 crore and Rangpur Medical College Hospital received Tk103.28 crore, and Sher-e- Bangla Medical College Hospital got Tk102.14 crore.

Chattogram Field Hospital founder and public health expert Dr Bidyut Barua told TBS that it is not possible to check the quality of hospital services by the amount allocated to a hospital in health services. 

"Healthcare is a vow. This achievement is due to the sincerity and dedication of all the board of directors, doctors, and nurses. It is a matter of pride for Chattogram people," he said. 

According to the hospital data, the number of patients at CMCH increased by 17.72% in the last two years and outpatient increased by 38.97%. Moreover, patients in the emergency department increased by 22.44%.

