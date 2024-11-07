Chattogram mayor orders to prepare list of top holding tax defaulters

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Shahadat Hossain today (7 November) directed officials to list the top 100 holding tax defaulters in each of the city's 41 wards within the next week.

Speaking at a discussion meeting in the port city's Tigerpass area, he said, "I will go from ward to ward from Sunday. Those who have defaulted on their holding tax will be asked to clear outstanding dues. If someone is facing a financial crisis, it is a different matter. But if anyone is withholding it by force, I will take legal action."

He also said construction materials used by city corporation contractors should be checked. "If the quality of work is poor, then bills will not be paid."

"The economic development of the country is related to the infrastructural capacity of Chattogram city. For this, the quality of engineering work should be increased. Contractors should check the construction materials they are using. All the roads that have been damaged should be repaired quickly," he said.

Shahadat also said efforts should be made to make tax payments easier for citizens.

"Instead of increasing the holding tax, we should ensure tax collection from non-payers," he added.

Emphasising the need to increase the city corporation's coffers, he said, "We should consider whether we can generate income by producing fertiliser from the huge amount of waste that is collected every day. For this purpose, decomposable organic matter must be separated from the collected waste."

In order to keep the city clean, the mayor said garbage bins should be ensured in the business establishments.

"If necessary, the establishments should be raided by the magistrate, with punishments starting from fines to canceling the trade licences."

He also ordered the quick completion of the Baripara canal project.

"The Baripara canal project will play an important role in removing the waterlogging problem of the city."

The mayor also said to ensure adequate street lights, using energy-efficient lamps.