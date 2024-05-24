Chattogram likely to face a shortage of 33,000 sacrificial animals this Eid

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:52 pm

The demand for sacrificial animals in Chattogram district is 885,765 this year, while only 852,359 animals are available, including cows, goats, and sheep, according to the District Livestock Office

File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Chattogram will likely face a shortage of 33,406 sacrificial animals in the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, primarily due to the increased animal feed cost, leading to lower production. 

The demand for sacrificial animals in Chattogram district is 885,765 this year, while only 852,359 animals are available, including cows, goats, and sheep, according to the District Livestock Office. 

Over the past year, Chattogram has seen a decrease in sacrificial animals as farmers are increasingly discouraged from animal husbandry due to the rising animal feed costs. 

Despite a deficit on paper, stakeholders believe that there will be no significant impact on the market. 

Firstly, the economic recession will mitigate its impact as middle and lower-middle-class families plan to share sacrifices. 

Secondly, a good number of animals will arrive from different neighbouring districts. 

Faruk Ahmed, a resident of the city's Kotowali area, said economic constraints now necessitate shared sacrifices among families. 

"A cow costs between Tk1-2 lakhs. It's no longer feasible for one family to buy a cow alone. So we will share as usual," he said.

Trader Abul Khair from Sagoria Cattle Market told The Business Standard that the partial shortage will not significantly impact the market. 

He mentioned that cattle from Myanmar and additional animals from farms in northern Bangladesh would supplement the local stock.

The local stock includes 526,475 cows, 71,365 buffaloes, 195,783 goats, 58,692 sheep, and 88 other animals across farms in 15 upazilas and Chattogram City. 

Sandwip upazila leads in preparing sacrificial animals with 82,807 animals against a demand of 79,638.

Last year, the demand was 879,713, but only 770,930 sacrificial animals were prepared, resulting in a shortage of over 100,000. 

Despite a slight increase in the number of sacrificial animals this year, the deficit persists.

Chattogram District Livestock Officer Dr Md Nazrul Islam told The Business Standard that Chattogram's deficit would be addressed by importing animals from neighbouring hill districts and other regions such as Pabna, Faridpur, and Kushtia. 

"While the arrival of Indian cattle has ceased, the local production is sufficient to meet the demand", he said. 

The government has ceased importing cows from India, aiming to boost domestic production. 

If the price of animal feed stabilizes, Chattogram could potentially meet 100% of its sacrificial animal demand in the future and further encourage livestock entrepreneurship.

