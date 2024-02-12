Chattogram International Trade Fair to kick off Thursday

A press conference was held at Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Center in Agrabad on Monday (12 February) to announce the date of CITF and IT Fair. Photo: Collected
A press conference was held at Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Center in Agrabad on Monday (12 February) to announce the date of CITF and IT Fair. Photo: Collected

The 31st Chattogram International Trade Fair (CITF) is set to kick off on Thursday at the Railway Polo Grounds in the city's Tigerpass area.

The announcement was made by Omar Hazzaz, president of the Chamber Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI), during a press conference at Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Center in Agrabad on Monday (12 February).

Hajjaz expressed regret over the scarcity of playgrounds in the city, attributing it to a collective failure. 

He highlighted the call for the construction of an international standard expo center and emphasised its importance for hosting events like CITF. 

CITF Chairman AKM Akter Hossain echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the need for adequate infrastructure to support such endeavors.

Dignitaries including Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam are expected to grace the opening ceremony of CITF. 

The fair will feature a dedicated Bangabandhu Pavilion, showcasing the life and legacy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with exhibits commemorating the Liberation War.

With 16 premier pavilions, 56 premier stalls, 94 gold stalls, 48 mega stalls, and 11 food stalls spread across 4 lakh square feet, CITF promises a diverse array of products and services from entrepreneurs and businessmen hailing from India, Thailand, Iran, and domestic regions. 

The fair, operating from 10:00am to 10:00pm daily, aims to attract millions of visitors seeking to explore and procure their favorite products.

Since its inception in 1993, CITF has served as a cornerstone event organised by the Chattogram Chamber to bolster the promotion of local products and foster economic growth. This year, small and medium entrepreneurs from across the country will showcase their offerings, further enriching the fair's appeal.

On the other hand, the fifth Chattogram IT Fair will commence at the World Trade Center on 17 February. State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak is scheduled to inaugurate the fair at 11:00am.  

