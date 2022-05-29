Chattogram International Trade Fair begins Monday after 2yrs of hiatus 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 29th Chattogram International Trade Fair (CITF)-2022 is set to begin in the port city on Monday after two years of hiatus.

The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) is organising the month-long fair the Railway Polo Ground in the city.

The fair will remain open for visitors from 10am to 10 pm each day.

The CCCI held a press conference at World Trade Centre located at Agrabad area of Chattogram on Sunday.

CCCI President Mahbubul Alam said that all preparations for the fair have been completed.

The inaugural ceremony will be held at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Centre.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will attend the event as the chief guest. 

Chattogram 11 MP M Abdul Latif, Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Md Jasim Uddin and Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir will be the special guests. 

Mahbubul Alam said some 370 stalls including 17 premium pavilions, 33 premium stalls, 99 gold stalls, 48 mega stalls, and 14 food stalls will be set up at Polo Ground.

The CCCI has been organising the fair since 1993 and it got a wide range of publicity by the Bangladesh missions abroad, foreign missions in Bangladesh and different trade bodies and trade-based websites.

CCCI officials said besides stringent security measures, one-stop banking service, fire service centre and emergency medical centre will also be set up inside the fair venue for the convenience of participants and visitors.

 

