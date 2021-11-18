Chattogram to get country’s first waste-to-energy plant

The government is set to install the country's first waste-to-energy power plant in Chattogram within the next one and a half years, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said.

The plant will use waste to produce electricity. A proposal by the Chattogram City Corporation to set up the power plant is currently being reviewed by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

Nasrul said, "The plan will soon be approved and will be implemented within one and a half years."

The state minister disclosed the information at a programme held on Thursday at the Hotel Radisson Blu Bay View.

The government is also undertaking several other initiatives to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply in the port city.

"Chattogram is a commercial city. The government has undertaken a Tk700 crore project to ensure a non-stop electricity supply here. The project will be implemented within one to two and a half years," he said.

The whole country is being brought under electricity service, he added.

Nasrul further said, "The government is implementing a Tk16,000 crore project to modernise the state-owned oil refinery Eastern Refinery Limited. 70% of the work has been completed so far."

The state minister warned businessmen to avoid building unplanned commercial infrastructure, saying, "Commercial electric line will only be provided in planned industrial areas in future."