Chattogram to get country’s first waste-to-energy plant

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 10:06 pm

Related News

Chattogram to get country’s first waste-to-energy plant

A proposal by the Chattogram City Corporation to install the power plant is currently being reviewed by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 10:06 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

The government is set to install the country's first waste-to-energy power plant in Chattogram within the next one and a half years, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said.

The plant will use waste to produce electricity. A proposal by the Chattogram City Corporation to set up the power plant is currently being reviewed by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

Nasrul said, "The plan will soon be approved and will be implemented within one and a half years."

The state minister disclosed the information at a programme held on Thursday at the Hotel Radisson Blu Bay View.

The government is also undertaking several other initiatives to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply in the port city.

"Chattogram is a commercial city. The government has undertaken a Tk700 crore project to ensure a non-stop electricity supply here. The project will be implemented within one to two and a half years," he said.

The whole country is being brought under electricity service, he added.

Nasrul further said, "The government is implementing a Tk16,000 crore project to modernise the state-owned oil refinery Eastern Refinery Limited. 70% of the work has been completed so far."

The state minister warned businessmen to avoid building unplanned commercial infrastructure, saying, "Commercial electric line will only be provided in planned industrial areas in future."

 

Top News

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / waste-to-energy plant / Chattogram / Chattogram City Corporation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

4h | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

4h | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

4h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka