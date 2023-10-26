Chattogram in festive mood ahead of Bangabandhu tunnel opening

The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel is ready for opening on 28 October. The photo was taken on Thursday (26 October). Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

As the grand opening of the Bangabandhu Tunnel approaches, the Chattogram city is abuzz with a festive spirit and the residents of the city have eagerly been preparing for this historic event that promises to transform their transportation and connectivity.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, running beneath the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, on 28 October.

Ahead of the prime minister's visit to Chattogram, banks of the Karnaphuli River are adorned with vibrant decorations. Hundreds of national flags line the streets, while a concerted effort is underway to clean, paint, and repair the roads on both sides of the river.

This comprehensive campaign extends throughout the day, with public announcements made via loud speakers across all upazilas of the city.

Video footage showcasing various development projects undertaken by the current government, including the tunnels, is being prominently displayed on giant screens at key intersections in the city. The Chittagong City Corporation has taken the initiative.

Furthermore, nearly every thoroughfare in both the city and South Chattogram is now adorned with posters and banners bearing messages of gratitude and congratulations from leaders and members of various levels of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations.

As per the schedule, the inauguration of the tunnel, marked by the unveiling of the nameplate, is set to take place on Saturday morning at Patenga of the city. Following this ceremony, the prime minister will cross the tunnel after paying the toll.

Later, she will join a rally at the ground near Kafco Colony at the Anwara end to commemorate this significant event.

A stage shaped like a red-painted boat, measuring an impressive 138 feet in length and 48 feet in width, is being prepared at the ground. Leaders of the South District Awami League assert that this stage is set to become the largest of its kind in the entire country.

Mofizur Rahman, general secretary of the South District Awami League, told The Business Standard that the people of South Chattogram are eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the.

"We are expecting a massive turnout, estimating that at least 10 lakh people will join the rally from various upazilas in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachari districts," he added.

