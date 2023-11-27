Chattogram enters ‘Smart School Bus’ era

Punching a smart card as soon as a student gets onto a school bus his guardian gets a notification message informing 'from where and what time' his son or daughter boarded on the bus. Again, when he touches the card on the punch machine at the time of getting down from the bus it sends another message to his guardian notifying 'where and when' he or she drops off.

Moreover, the guardians can monitor their children's movement through IP cameras installed in the bus and track the location of the bus through GPS Tracker. The students need not carry cash to pay their fare. They can recharge their smart cards anytime through Bkash or Nagad from which the smart machine will deduct the fare automatically.

Though, all these features seem to be of a school bus in a developed country, 10 smart school buses started their journey on roads in the port city Chattogram on Monday, 27 November, afternoon.

Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram Mohammad Tofael Islam along with Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman and noted poet and journalist Abul Momen formally inaugurated the Smart School Bus service at MA Aziz Stadium Premises.

Boarding onto the first-ever smart school bus the students were over the moon. The smart bus will make the journey to and from the school easier and more secure. On the other hand, the guardians said that the service will allow them to be tension-free about their children's journey to school.

With a challenge to transform Chattogram as the first smart district in the country, the district administration had undertaken a project to transform 10 double-decker school buses with 78 seats each, which are already plying in five routes in the city, into smart buses by adopting modern technology. For this, an app has been developed.

Under this project, smart devices, IP cameras and GPS trackers have been installed in every bus. All the students taking the buses to reach their schools and return home have been provided with a smart card each. The students will have to board and drop off the bus by punching the smart cards. The guardians will have access to the IP cameras and GPS trackers through which they can monitor their kids' journey to and from the schools.

Abdul Malek, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) IT and Education, told The Business Standard, "We had submitted a project for transforming the school buses into smart school buses to the Aspire to Innovate (a2i), a multinational digital transformation catalyst from the government of Bangladesh, as part of a nationwide competition. We have won the competition. So the government allotted Tk 1 crore to implement the smart school bus project".

Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram, Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman, said, "Now we have 10 double-decker buses plying on five routes from Bahaddarhat-Muradpur to Newmarket via Chowkbazar-Gani Bakery-Jamalkhan-Cheragi Pahar-Andarkilla-Laldighi Kotwali and from Oxygen to Muradpur-2 No. gate-GEC-Tigerpass. However, there are several schools in Halisahar, Boropole, EPZ and Mohra areas of the city, but no school buses ply there. We are planning to double the number of buses and launch on these routes too", he added further.

He said that being afraid of safety and security on the public buses many guardians do not tend to send their kids to school alone. "Managing time from their busy schedule they take their children to school and bring them back home. As a result, many working mothers have to quit their jobs. With the inception of smart bus services the guardians now do not have to worry about safety as they can monitor their children's movement through IP cameras and GPS trackers", he added.

Minhaz Chowdhury, the chief coordinator of the school bus monitoring team, told the Business Standard, "3000 students have already registered for availing the smart bus services and no fees have been charged for the registration."

Earlier, the Chattogram District Administration launched dedicated bus services for the students in the city with 10 double-decker buses presented by the Prime Minister in January 2020 to ensure the safety of the students on the roads. The buses have successfully been carrying 2000-3000 students in five routes on weekdays for the last three years. The authorities are expecting 10 more smart buses to double the capacity.